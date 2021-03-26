UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 People Dead After Multiple Tornadoes Hit 3 US Southern States - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) At least six people have dead after more than 20 tornadoes hit the US states of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia, ABC news reported on Friday.

One person died in Coweta County, Georgia, while another five lost their lives in Calhoun County, Alabama, the report said.

Three victims were from one family in a situation where a 13-year-old girl survived but lost her mother and grandparents, the report said referring to information from local Sheriff Matthew Wade.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a high risk warning of violent tornadoes for the southern portion of the United States.

Some 50 tornadoes hit the same region last week, according to media reports.

