At Least 6 People Injured as Result of Tornado in Northern Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) At least six people have been injured as a result of a tornado in the northern German city of Kiel, media reported.

According to the NDR broadcaster, the tornado hit a yacht club and pushed several people into water.

All of them have been rescued, with three of them slightly injured and three others having sustained severe wounds.

The search and rescue operation has been already completed.

According to the Bild newspaper, the tornado left seven people injured, with all of them having been hospitalized.