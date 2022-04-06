At Least 6 People Injured in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

At least six people have been injured in an explosion in one of biggest mosques in Kabul, the Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Wednesday, citing the city's security department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) At least six people have been injured in an explosion in one of biggest mosques in Kabul, the Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Wednesday, citing the city's security department.

According to the broadcaster, a hand grenade exploded in Pul-e-Khishti Mosque during the midday prayer.

A witness told Sputnik that dozens of people were likely injured in the blast.

Meanwhile, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran announced that a suspect was detained and being interrogated.