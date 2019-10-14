UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 People Injured In Shooting In Philadelphia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 AM

At Least 6 People Injured in Shooting in Philadelphia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A gunman opened fire in the US city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, leaving at least six people injured, regional media reported.

The incident took place on the 8th and Clearfield streets at about 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday (21:30 GMT), the NBC 10 Philadelphia broadcaster reported.

All the victims have been hospitalized. Their condition remains unknown.

The attacker has not been found yet.

