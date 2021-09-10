At Least 6 People Injured In Shooting Incident In US State Of Illinois - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) At least six people have been hospitalized after a shooting incident in the city of East St. Louis, Illinois, media reported.
According to the NBC broadcaster, police initially received information about 12 injured people but officially six injuries have been confirmed so far.
Police are looking for the suspects.