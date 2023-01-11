UrduPoint.com

At Least 6 People Injured In Stabbing Attack At Train Station In Paris - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

At Least 6 People Injured in Stabbing Attack at Train Station in Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) At least ix people, including a police officer were injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

France's national state-owned railway company SNCF told the newspaper that the suspect was also injured and was evacuated from the crime scene.

Earlier in the day, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources in police, that an unidentified attacker stabbed several people at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, adding that the police have already neutralized the suspect.

