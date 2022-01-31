UrduPoint.com

At Least 6 People Killed, 12 Injured In Electric Bus Accident In India - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 02:25 PM

At least six people were killed and 12 injured in a road traffic accident with an electric bus in the Indian city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the state police said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) At least six people were killed and 12 injured in a road traffic accident with an electric bus in the Indian city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the state police said on Monday.

"The driver of the bus is on the run, we are looking for him," Pramod Kumar, police deputy commissioner for East Kanpur, said on air of the NDTV broadcaster.

According to the authorities, the electric bus running at a high speed lost control and crashed into cars and passers-by. The bus damaged three cars and several motorcycles, also smashing down a roadside booth and stopping only after a collision with a truck. The police initiated investigation, according to the report.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of the deceased on Twitter.

