At Least 6 People Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in Southwestern Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) At least six people have been killed, and three others were injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the province's police spokesman.

Spokesman Lt. Col.

Zaid Mohammed al-Dabbash said that the incident took place in the province's Umwah district on Tuesday morning, adding that those injured were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.

According to the official, the necessary procedures are currently being completed to transfer the case to the Public Prosecutor's office.