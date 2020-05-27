At Least 6 People Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting In Southwestern Saudi Arabia - Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) At least six people have been killed, and three others were injured in a shooting incident that occurred in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the province's police spokesman.
Spokesman Lt. Col.
Zaid Mohammed al-Dabbash said that the incident took place in the province's Umwah district on Tuesday morning, adding that those injured were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
According to the official, the necessary procedures are currently being completed to transfer the case to the Public Prosecutor's office.