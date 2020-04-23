At Least 6 People Killed, Dozens Injured as Tornadoes Hit Southern US States - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) At least six people have been killed, and dozens were injured following severe storms and tornadoes that hit the southern US states of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for several Oklahoma counties, saying that a severe storm capable of leading to a tornado had been reported.

Three people died, and from 20 to 30 others were injured in Texas' Onalaska city, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing the Polk County Office of Emergency Management. The tornado caused significant damage to residential and commercial structures, and public infrastructure in the city.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, a woman died as a result of the Wednesday evening storms, which also damaged parts of the Alexandria campus of Louisiana State University.

The storms also claimed the lives of two other people in Oklahoma state's Marshall County, the broadcaster added, citing local emergency officials. Several vehicles were thrown into trees as a result of the disaster.

Earlier in April, tornadoes had already battered some southern US states, including Texas and Louisiana, inflicting damage on buildings and claiming the lives of at least 30 people.