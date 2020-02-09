UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 People Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

At Least 6 People Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) At least four policemen and 2 civilians were killed in a powerful blast in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the governor's office said on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in the province's Gereshk district around 8 p.m. (15.

30 GMT) on Friday and was so severe and strong that a security post near the bridge in Gereshk Bazar on Herat-Kandahar Highway and a police checkpoint were completely destroyed, with all soldiers there killed, a security source told Sputnik.

The Taliban movement has taken responsibility for the attack, claiming that it had killed 16 Afghan soldiers.

