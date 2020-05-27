UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Servicemen Killed In Houthi Missile Attack In Northwestern Yemen - Source

Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

At Least 6 Servicemen Killed in Houthi Missile Attack in Northwestern Yemen - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) At least six Yemeni servicemen were killed in a missile attack by the Houthi rebel movement on a military camp in the northwestern province of Marib late on Tuesday, a local military source told Sputnik.

The Houthi rebels targeted the Sahn al-Jin military camp, which houses a temporary headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry, the source said.

Among those killed, there are three officers and Capt. Fahd Sagheer bin Aziz, a son of Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz who is the Yemeni army's chief of staff and the joint operations commander.

Marib is one of the Yemeni provinces that are under control of the internationally recognized government.

Since 2015, Yemen has gripped by a civil war between the government forces and the Shiite Houthi movement, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. Around 24 million people - more than 80 percent of the country's population - are in acute need of aid.

