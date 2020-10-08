At Least 6 Somali Servicemen Killed by Mine Explosion - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) At least six Somali servicemen have been killed by a mine explosion in the Balad district of the southeastern province of the middle Shabelle, Somalia's media reported.

According to the Dalsan radio broadcaster, the explosion hit a military vehicle on Wednesday.

Al-Shabaab extremist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.