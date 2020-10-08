UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 6 Somali Servicemen Killed By Mine Explosion - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:50 AM

At Least 6 Somali Servicemen Killed by Mine Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) At least six Somali servicemen have been killed by a mine explosion in the Balad district of the southeastern province of the middle Shabelle, Somalia's media reported.

According to the Dalsan radio broadcaster, the explosion hit a military vehicle on Wednesday.

Al-Shabaab extremist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Militants Russia Vehicle Media

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

6 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

6 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

6 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

6 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

6 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.