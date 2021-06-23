At Least 60 Children Killed in Myanmar Since Military Coup - UN Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 60 children have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the country's military seized power on February 1, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"Our colleagues in the country team [in Myanmar] said they remain deeply concerned over the continued use of violence against children nearly five months after the military took over the government," Dujarric said. "As of this Monday, at least 60 children have reportedly been killed since February."

The United Nations calls on security forces to refrain from violence and keep children out of harm's way, Dujarric added.