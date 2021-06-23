UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 60 Children Killed In Myanmar Since Military Coup - UN Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:58 PM

At Least 60 Children Killed in Myanmar Since Military Coup - UN Spokesperson

At least 60 children have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the country's military seized power on February 1, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) At least 60 children have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the country's military seized power on February 1, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues in the country team [in Myanmar] said they remain deeply concerned over the continued use of violence against children nearly five months after the military took over the government," Dujarric said. "As of this Monday, at least 60 children have reportedly been killed since February."

The United Nations calls on security forces to refrain from violence and keep children out of harm's way, Dujarric added.

Related Topics

United Nations Myanmar February From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

60 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

Americans' Pandemic Fears Fall to Record Low But 4 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.