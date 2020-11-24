At Least 600 Dead In Nov 9 Tigray Massacre: Ethiopia Rights Body
Gondar, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A local youth group aided by police and militia killed at least 600 people in a "rampage" on November 9 in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the national rights watchdog said Tuesday.
Sources including eyewitnesses and members of a committee formed to bury the dead "estimate a minimum of 600 have been killed and say the number is likely to be higher still," said the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated but independent body.