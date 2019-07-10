UrduPoint.com
At Least 63,000 People Affected By Floods In Northeastern India - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

At Least 63,000 People Affected by Floods in Northeastern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) At least 63,000 people were affected by floods that were caused by heavy rains in India's northeastern Assam state, local media reported on Wednesday.

About 145 villages across eight districts of the region were flooded, according to the NDTV broadcaster.

The situation could further deteriorate due to heavy rains expected throughout India's northeast over the next five days, the tv channel reported, citing the weather office.

The rainfall also damaged roads and bridges across the eight districts.

