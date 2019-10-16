UrduPoint.com
At Least 637 Terrorists Neutralized In Turkey's Syria Operation - Turkish Defense Ministry

Wed 16th October 2019

At Least 637 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Syria Operation - Turkish Defense Ministry

At least 637 Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, have been neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) At least 637 Kurdish fighters, whom Turkey designates as terrorists, have been neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"A total number of PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists who have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria increased to 637," the ministry said.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group based in Turkey and Iraq � the latter designates the PKK as a terrorist organization. The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party established in Syria and considered as one of the most important Kurdish opposition parties in the country. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) is the armed wing of the PYD and the Primary component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of targeting the PKK and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Meanwhile, casualties are increasing as Turkey continues its operation. According to the UN humanitarian aid coordinator, about 160,000 civilians in northeastern Syria have been displaced since the start of the offensive. Speaking about civilian casualties, the UN commissioner reported that at least four have been killed, including two journalists, and dozens more injured.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria. Russia, a key Syrian ally, has meanwhile claimed that Turkey should avoid actions that could hamper the settlement of the ongoing Syrian conflict.

