At Least 64 People Arrested in London on Charles III Coronation Day - Metropolitan Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) At least 64 people were arrested in UK's capital during the coronation of Charles III on May 6, London's Metropolitan police said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police said that over 50 people were detained during the event.

"As part of the policing operation in central London for the Coronation, a total of 64 arrests were made yesterday (Saturday, 6 May) for various offenses including breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance," the police's statement read.

Four of the arrested individuals have been charged with offenses with dates for court hearings already set. Several people have been bailed or released with no further action.

King Charles III was officially crowned at a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The coronation took place amid anti-monarchy protests and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London on Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation, The Guardian reported on Saturday.