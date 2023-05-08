UrduPoint.com

At Least 64 People Arrested In London On Charles III Coronation Day - Metropolitan Police

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

At Least 64 People Arrested in London on Charles III Coronation Day - Metropolitan Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) At least 64 people were arrested in UK's capital during the coronation of Charles III on May 6, London's Metropolitan police said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police said that over 50 people were detained during the event.

"As part of the policing operation in central London for the Coronation, a total of 64 arrests were made yesterday (Saturday, 6 May) for various offenses including breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance," the police's statement read.

Four of the arrested individuals have been charged with offenses with dates for court hearings already set. Several people have been bailed or released with no further action.

King Charles III was officially crowned at a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The coronation took place amid anti-monarchy protests and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. About 2,000 anti-monarchists have gathered in Central London on Trafalgar Square to protest the coronation, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Related Topics

Protest Police London United Kingdom May Event Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.