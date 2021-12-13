At Least 64 People Dead in Kentucky Tornadoes, Number Likely to Increase - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes that hit the US state of Kentucky last weekend and another 105 remain unaccounted for, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) At least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes that hit the US state of Kentucky last weekend and another 105 remain unaccounted for, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday.

"As of this morning, our best count for confirmed deaths are 64 Kentuckians," Beshear said at a press briefing.

The governor pointed out that the number of casualties as a result of the natural disaster are "fluid" and will undoubtedly increase.

"We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. It may be a week or even more before we have a final count," he said.

Beshear noted that the authorities continue to search for missing persons.

"Currently we believe there are at least 105 Kentuckians that are uncounted for," he said.

On Sunday, the White House said President Joe Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.

Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.