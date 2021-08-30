At Least 7 Children Killed in Airstrike in Afghanistan - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Afghanistan, Herve De Lys, said on Monday at least seven children were killed in the Afghan capital of Kabul during a drone strike, yet the agency is unaware who carried out the attack.

On Sunday, the US has reported carrying out drone strikes against The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan, allegedly killing high-ranking members of the group. The Taliban (banned in Russia) condemned the strike in Kabul and claimed it resulted in scores of civilian casualties.

"The number of children that we are able to report... is seven children that have been killed. We don't know who is behind the strike," De Lys said in a press briefing.