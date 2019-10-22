UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Children Killed In Libya During Fighting In Past 2 Weeks - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:33 PM

At Least 7 Children Killed in Libya During Fighting in Past 2 Weeks - UNICEF

At least seven children have been killed in Libya in the past two weeks as the fighting continues in and around the capital Tripoli, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least seven children have been killed in Libya in the past two weeks as the fighting continues in and around the capital Tripoli, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said on Tuesday.

"Last Thursday, three children and two women were reportedly killed while driving on a main highway, 16 kilometers from Tripoli," Chaiban said in a press release. "On 14 October, three sisters were reportedly killed, and their mother and a fourth sister badly injured when their house, south of the capital, came under attack."

Chaiban also said another child was killed on October 13 and five children were wounded when their school in Janzour was hit earlier in the month.

Children should be protected at all times, and parties to the conflict must restrain from attacking civilian infrastructures, such as people's homes, schools, hospitals and medical facilities, Chaiban noted.

The battle for the Libyan capital has resulted in the displacement of some 128,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Libya has been split between the two rival administrations since its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was toppled and killed by EU- and US-supported Islamic extremists in 2011.

The one government controls the eastern and southern part of the country and is supported by the Libyan National Army. The UN-backed Government of National Accord controls the western part of Libya.

In April, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar ordered the LNA to march on Tripoli and free it from what he said are terrorists. The GNA has mounted a counteroffensive to halt Haftar's advance.

