At Least 7 Civilians Killed, 17 Injured in Attack in Afghan Herat Province - Governor

At least seven civilians have been killed, while 17 others injured in an attack orchestrated by the Taliban militant group in Herat province of Afghanistan, the provincial governor's office said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) At least seven civilians have been killed, while 17 others injured in an attack orchestrated by the Taliban militant group in Herat province of Afghanistan, the provincial governor's office said in a statement on Saturday.

"The missile [attack] took place in Khwaja Noor village late last night, killed seven people, including children, and injured 17 others," the statement read.

According to the governor's office, the injured civilians were taken to Rabat Sangi district medical center.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Last Saturday, the Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The signing was preceded by a week-long period of violence reduction. However, the Taliban said earlier this week that it will continue its attacks against the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.