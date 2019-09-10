UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Civilians Killed In US Airstrike In Afghan Province Near Kabul

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

At Least 7 Civilians Killed in US Airstrike in Afghan Province Near Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) At least seven civilians were killed in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak province west of Kabul due to an airstrike carried out by US forces.

The airstrike occurred late Sunday evening, when several residents of the Tangi Dari village in the province's Syedabad district were returning home from a funeral in their car.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews agency, the residents of province have called on the government to launch an investigation into the incident, in which, the outlet said, citing a resident of the district, two children were killed.

Violence in Afghanistan has been escalating as the United States and the Taliban have been negotiating a peace deal that would obligate Washington to withdraw its troops from the middle Eastern country.

