UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 7 Dead, 50 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Eastern India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

At Least 7 Dead, 50 Missing as Boat Capsizes in Eastern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) At least seven people died and more than 50 others went missing as a boat overturned on the Mahananda river in India's eastern West Bengal state, media reported, citing local authorities.

The accident took place at around 06:30 p.m.

(13:00 GMT) on Thursday in the Chanchal area of the Malda district as the people were returning home on the vessel after watching a local boat race, The Times of India reported.

According to the reports, the boat was carrying over 70 people. The authorities reportedly suggested that the vessel had been overloaded.

The outlet noted that none of those killed in the accident had been identified so far.

Related Topics

India Accident Died Media Race

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

9 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

9 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.