At Least 7 Dead, 50 Missing as Boat Capsizes in Eastern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) At least seven people died and more than 50 others went missing as a boat overturned on the Mahananda river in India's eastern West Bengal state, media reported, citing local authorities.

The accident took place at around 06:30 p.m.

(13:00 GMT) on Thursday in the Chanchal area of the Malda district as the people were returning home on the vessel after watching a local boat race, The Times of India reported.

According to the reports, the boat was carrying over 70 people. The authorities reportedly suggested that the vessel had been overloaded.

The outlet noted that none of those killed in the accident had been identified so far.