At Least 7 Dead In Drone Attack On Syria Military Academy: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A drone attack Thursday targeting a Syrian military academy killed at least seven army officers and wounded dozens of people, a war monitor said, with state media confirming casualties.

A military statement carried by official news agency SANA said that "armed terrorist organisations" targeted "the graduation ceremony for officers of the military academy in Homs", a government-held city in central Syria.

The statement said there were "a number of deaths, both civilians and military, and dozens of wounded", some critically, including officers and their families.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said there were "seven dead" among officers and "dozens" wounded including personnel and civilians.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to the military statement, the attack with "explosive-laden drones" took place "immediately after the ceremony ended".

