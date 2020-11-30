UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Dead, Nearly Dozen Injured In Van Accident In Northwestern Peru - Exitosa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

At Least 7 Dead, Nearly Dozen Injured in Van Accident in Northwestern Peru - Exitosa

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) At least seven people died and another 11 were injured in a car accident in Peru's Pataz Province, the Peruvian Exitosa Radio reports.

The road accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Chagual-Pataz route, when a van carrying 18 people fell off a cliff in the northwestern La Libertad region.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. According to Peruvian media reports, one of the possible causes of the accident could be overcrowding of the vehicle.

More Stories From World

