MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Seven people were hurt in clashes with police in Spain's African enclave of Ceuta, where the leader of the right-wing Vox party was holding a press conference, Europa Press reported.

Santiago Abascal arrived in the autonomous city days after Morocco allowed more than 8,000 people to cross into Ceuta, seen as a gateway to Europe.

Around a thousand, most of them minors, remain in the city.

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the hotel Abascal was staying in on Monday in an attempt to disrupt his press conference. They pelted police with stones and clashed with the officers, injuring the city's police chief.

Abascal said there were some 350 protesters, shouting "Sanchez for president" and "God is great." The Ceuta Ahora news website said that at least two of those detained during the protest were Moroccans.