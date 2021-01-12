UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Kenyan Servicemen Killed In Car Blast In Southern Somalia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

At Least 7 Kenyan Servicemen Killed in Car Blast in Southern Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) At least seven members of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) were killed when their military vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in southern Somalia, the Dalsan radio broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the town of Hoosingo in the Lower Juba region.

According to local residents, the car was severely damaged.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, the broadcaster added.

The KDF members are operating in the area that covers the southern region of Gedo to the port city of Kismayo in Lower Juba as part of the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia.

More Stories From World

