At Least 7 Killed, 10 Injured In Jerusalem Attack - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) At least seven people were killed and another 10 injured in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.
Earlier, media reported about five killed and five injured in the attack.
