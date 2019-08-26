At Least 7 Killed, 11 Injured in Bus Crash in Southern China - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) At least 7 people were killed and another 11 were injured as bus capsized on a highway in southern China's Guangdong province, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Shenyang-Haikou highway within the Yangjiang urban district after midnight local time [16.

00 GMT on Sunday] when the bus capsized for an unknown reason. As a result, six people were killed, one died in the hospital, and another 11 people received minor injuries.

There is no information about the number of people inside the bus at the time of the accident, but the vehicle's capacity is 44 people. An investigation into the causes of the incident is ongoing.