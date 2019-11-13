UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Killed In Explosion Near Afghan Interior Ministry Building In Kabul - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

At Least 7 Killed in Explosion Near Afghan Interior Ministry Building in Kabul - Ministry

At least seven people were killed and another seven were injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul, the ministry said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) At least seven people were killed and another seven were injured in an explosion near the building of the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Bam car exploded in Kabul's 15th district, around 7:25 a.m. [02:55 GMT]. According to preliminary information, seven civilians were killed and seven others were injured," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that two people had been killed, and another five injured in the blast.

A Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the United State's TPG investment firm as well as two civilian cars were destroyed in the blast.

The Afghan presidential palace condemned the bombing and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.

"We condemn the atrocious act... It will not undermine or weaken the intent of our nation to achieve peace, prosperity and progress," it said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which appeared to target a TPG office. However, the Taliban militant group has a history of attacking foreign entities and troops in the country.

A Kabul resident, Shahid Durrani, told Sputnik it was bizarre that the Taliban were reluctant to claim the attack after having brazenly targeted foreigners for years.

