At Least 7 Killed In SW Nigeria Gang War

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:53 PM

At least seven people were confirmed killed and one other injured following a clash between local cult groups in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos since the beginning of the week, said the police on Thursday

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven people were confirmed killed and one other injured following a clash between local cult groups in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos since the beginning of the week, said the police on Thursday.

Ten people have been arrested in connection to the violent clash between two cult groups in Ijede, a town in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos, the country's commercial hub, said Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the state's police.

Elkana said the killing of a rival gang member, who was stabbed earlier, triggered the violence since Monday. The other gang, according to him, launched a retaliatory attack which continued until Thursday. The police have now deployed anti-riot policemen and a special strike force to deal with the situation, he added.

