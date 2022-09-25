At Least 7 People Dead, 3 Missing As Result of Mudflow in Venezuela - State Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) At least seven people have died and another three have been reported missing as a result of a mudflow caused by heavy rains in Venezuela's western state of Tachira, state governor Freddy Bernal said on Sunday.

"There was a serious mudflow, which created a powerful stream that carried away a group of people. At the moment, seven bodies have been found, four of which have not been identified, and the search for three more people continues," Bernal said in a video published on Twitter.

Emergency services are continuing their work in searching for the missing people. according to the governor.