UrduPoint.com

At Least 7 People Dead In Building Collapse In India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Seven construction workers died and three others injured after the structure of a building they were working on collapsed in the western Indian city of Pune, India tv reported on Friday, citing the police.

The building collapsed on Thursday night.

Initial assessments suggest the collapse was a result of violations of safety rules, according to the report.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," Chief Fire Officer Sunil Gilbile was quoted as saying in the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

