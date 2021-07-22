UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 7 People Dead In Mudflows Caused By Heavy Rains In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:10 AM

At Least 7 People Dead in Mudflows Caused by Heavy Rains in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least seven people, including women and children, drowned in southeastern Yemen in mudflows caused by heavy rains, sources in the province of Shabwah and Al Mahra told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Heavy rains caused severe mudflows in the Shabwah province in the southeast of the country.

Four women and a child drowned in the Bayhan district in the west of Shabwah province," one source said.

The source in the security forces of the Al Mahra province in eastern Yemen told Sputnik that two people drowned after being swept by streams that formed on the roads due to rains.

Yemen's National Meteorological Center has issued a warning about possible heavy rainfall in several provinces, urging residents to avoid lowlands and mountain rivers.

Last year's floods in Yemen killed dozens of people and displaced thousands.

Related Topics

Yemen Women Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

3 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

7 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

10 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

11 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.