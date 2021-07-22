At Least 7 People Dead in Mudflows Caused by Heavy Rains in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) At least seven people, including women and children, drowned in southeastern Yemen in mudflows caused by heavy rains, sources in the province of Shabwah and Al Mahra told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Heavy rains caused severe mudflows in the Shabwah province in the southeast of the country.

Four women and a child drowned in the Bayhan district in the west of Shabwah province," one source said.

The source in the security forces of the Al Mahra province in eastern Yemen told Sputnik that two people drowned after being swept by streams that formed on the roads due to rains.

Yemen's National Meteorological Center has issued a warning about possible heavy rainfall in several provinces, urging residents to avoid lowlands and mountain rivers.

Last year's floods in Yemen killed dozens of people and displaced thousands.