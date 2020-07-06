UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 People Dead, Over 50 Suffer Burns In Fuel Truck Blast In N. Colombia - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

At Least 7 People Dead, Over 50 Suffer Burns in Fuel Truck Blast in N. Colombia - Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) At least seven people died, and more than 50 people suffered burns on Monday in a gasoline truck explosion in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, Fabian David Obispo Borja, the mayor of the town of Pueblo Viejo said.

Social media reports showed that the vehicle had overturned and people were draining fuel from it when the explosion occurred.

"Precisely at the 48th kilometer [the 30th mile], near toll highway terminals, where, unfortunately, a vehicle full of fuel exploded ... at least seven people burned to death. More than 50 suffered burns," the mayor said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

According to the mayor, the official information on the casualties will be available later.

More Stories From World

