At Least 7 People Die in Fire in Central India - Reports

At least seven people, including three children, have died in a fire that broke out in India's central region of Madhya Pradesh, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) At least seven people, including three children, have died in a fire that broke out in India's central region of Madhya Pradesh, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday.

The blaze is said to have started on the ground floor of a three-story building, where a paint shop was located.

About 25 people were residing on the other two floors. Some of them managed to escape the fire by knocking down a wall.

Five people died in the fire before a rescue operation was able to begin.

The incident is being investigated by the police.