MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) At least seven people were wounded as a result of a blast in Afghanistan 's northwestern city of Herat , local media reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The blast took place as an improvised explosive device was activated, according to the TOLO news broadcaster.

Late Monday, another explosion in Herat claimed the lives of three people and injured another 24.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country with support from the international coalition.