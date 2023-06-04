At Least 7 People Killed, 2 Injured Due to Shooting in South Africa - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Seven people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a hostel in the South African city of Umlazi, the police said on Saturday.

"According to police in Umlazi, at 02:45 this morning, nine men aged between 20 and 40 years old, were consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

Seven of the victims died on the scene whilst two were transported to hospital with serious injuries," the police said in a statement.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, the statement noted, adding that the investigation into the incident was launched.