At Least 7 People Killed, 30 Injured In Chicago Over Labor Day Weekend - Reports

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) At least seven people were killed and 30 injured in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, media reported, citing police.

According to police, as cited by NBC Chicago, a 17-year-old boy is among the victims.

The Chicago Police Department deployed an additional 1,000 police officers over the weekend, as there tends to be an increase in crime in US cities over holidays and long weekends, such as Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July. Last year, a total of 4 people in Chicago were killed by gunshot over Labor Day weekend.

