KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) At least seven people were killed and four others were injured in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

"One child and six women were killed and three men and a woman were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Khogyani district in Nangarhar province today morning," Khogyani said, adding that the people were heading to a wedding party.

According to the provincial governor, Shahmahmood Miakhel, the wounded people have been hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

The governor expressed sadness over the bombing and voiced hope that those injured would recover.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.