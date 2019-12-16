UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 7 People Killed As Result Of Earthquake In Southern Philippines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

At Least 7 People Killed as Result of Earthquake in Southern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) At least seven people were killed as a result of a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck  Philippines' southern Mindanao Island on Sunday, local media reported, citing Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The tremor was registered at 06:11 GMT 3 miles southeast of Magsaysay town.

Previous reports indicated that a 6-year-old girl was killed due to the quake, while 37 people more were injured.

The Philstar Global newspaper reported that rescuers recovered six more dead bodies in the collapsed supermarket in Padada town on Monday, while rescue operations continued.

At least 179 aftershocks were registered in Davao del Sur province in the first four hours after the quake.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Sur Davao Philippines Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

9 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

9 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.