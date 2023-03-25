At Least 7 People Killed as Tornado Hits Mississippi - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) At least seven people were killed in a destructive tornado that rolled across the US state of Mississippi, ABC news reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

The tornado left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles, the report said.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said that search and rescue efforts are underway in the counties of Sharkey and Humphreys. The agency issued a series of tornado warnings in counties throughout the state.