UrduPoint.com

At Least 7 People Killed As Tornado Hits Mississippi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:10 PM

At Least 7 People Killed as Tornado Hits Mississippi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) At least seven people were killed in a destructive tornado that rolled across the US state of Mississippi, ABC news reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

The tornado left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles, the report said.

Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said that search and rescue efforts are underway in the counties of Sharkey and Humphreys. The agency issued a series of tornado warnings in counties throughout the state.

Recent Stories

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash ..

LCCI lauds govt’s decision about removal of cash margin restriction

8 minutes ago
 Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

45 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

45 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

45 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.