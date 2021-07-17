UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 People Killed By Fallen Electricity Pylon In Northern Brazil - Reports

Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:40 AM

At Least 7 People Killed by Fallen Electricity Pylon in Northern Brazil - Reports

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) An electricity pylon has fallen in the northern Brazilian state of Para, leaving at least seven people dead, media reported.

The pylon was being constructed when it fell and killed six people at the site, while one more person died later in a hospital, the G1 broadcaster reported on Friday.

Five more people remain in medical facilities, according to the authorities of the Pacaja municipality.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

