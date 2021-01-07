UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 People Killed By Mine Blast In Somalia's Capital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) At least seven people died as a result of a roadside mine detonating in the Somalian capital of Mogadisho, Somalia radio Daslan reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the attack targeted the military.

Among the seven fatalities were reportedly two security officers, whose car exploded on the mine.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack.

