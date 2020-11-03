At Least 7 People Killed in Shooting at Synagogue in Center of Vienna - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Seven people were killed in the shooting at a synagogue in the center of Vienna, the OE24 broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the police.

According to the broadcaster, one of the attackers was killed, but he had accomplices.

Austrian media reported an attack on a synagogue in the center of Vienna late on Monday. The city's police have confirmed information about the shooting in the Austrian capital, noting that there were injured people. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. According to media reports, the shooting was carried out from a machine gun.