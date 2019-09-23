At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classroom Collapse in Kenyan School - Reports

) At least seven pupils died and 59 others were injured as a result of a classroom collapse in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least seven pupils died and 59 others were injured as a result of a classroom collapse in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, local media reported.

According to The Star newspaper, citing St John's Ambulance Communications manager Fred Majiwa, the second floor of the two-storey school building collapsed early in the morning, trapping the children below.

The building was reportedly made from iron sheets and wood.