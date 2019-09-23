UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classroom Collapse In Kenyan School - Reports

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:53 PM

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classroom Collapse in Kenyan School - Reports

) At least seven pupils died and 59 others were injured as a result of a classroom collapse in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least seven pupils died and 59 others were injured as a result of a classroom collapse in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, local media reported.

According to The Star newspaper, citing St John's Ambulance Communications manager Fred Majiwa, the second floor of the two-storey school building collapsed early in the morning, trapping the children below.

The building was reportedly made from iron sheets and wood.

Related Topics

Injured Died Nairobi Media From

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

24 seconds ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

26 seconds ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

29 seconds ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

3 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks suffer more losses 23 September 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.