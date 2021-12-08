UrduPoint.com

At Least 7 UN Peacekeepers Killed, 3 Injured By Explosive Device In Mali - MINUSMA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 09:09 PM

At Least 7 UN Peacekeepers Killed, 3 Injured by Explosive Device in Mali - MINUSMA

At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) At least seven peacekeepers from the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more seriously injured on Wednesday when their convoy struck an improvised explosive device, MINUSMA said in a statement.

"This morning, the MINUSMA logistic convoy en route from Douentza to Sevare struck an improvised explosive device on the RN16 (highway), in the region of Bandiagara. A preliminary report indicates that seven blue helmets were killed and three are gravely injured," the mission said via Twitter.

