At Least 7 Young Men Killed By Angolan Police During COVID-19 State Of Emergency- Watchdog

Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:35 PM

At Least 7 Young Men Killed by Angolan Police During COVID-19 State of Emergency- Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) At least seven young men were killed by Angolan security forces between May and July during implementation of the state of emergency declared to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, an international human rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Angolan security forces tasked with implementing COVID-19 restrictions killed at least seven people between May and July 2020, according to a new investigation by Amnesty International and Angolan rights organization OMUNGA. The victims were all boys and young men, and the youngest victim was just 14 years old. The organizations believe the true death toll is likely to be much higher," Amnesty International said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, Angolan security forces have repeatedly used excessive and unlawful force when dealing with breaches of state of emergency regulations.

"There must be a thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigation into these killings, and perpetrators must be brought to justice in fair trials," the organization added.

Over the past several months, prominent rights groups have repeatedly warned that millions of people in Africa were facing hunger over the lockdown regimes introduced by the governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Governments of such states as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola and others had deployed police and servicemen to the streets to monitor the movement of people and ensure they comply with the lockdown measures. Numerous incidents have been reported about the disproportionate use of force and violence concerning those seen on the streets.

