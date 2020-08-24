UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 70 Feared Trapped In India Building Collapse: Police

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police

At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed late Monday in the town of Mahad in western India, police said

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed late Monday in the town of Mahad in western India, police said.

"Fifteen injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital," Mahad police said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Injured Police

Recent Stories

Early Findings Pointing to Navalny's Poisoning Wit ..

41 seconds ago

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reservoirs in Kohat

43 seconds ago

Kashmiris demand reversal of Article 370 and 35 (A ..

46 seconds ago

Governor inaugurates anti-tetanus in Quetta

47 seconds ago

Berlin International Film Festival Unveils Gender- ..

6 minutes ago

Smuggled goods worth Rs 293 million seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.