At least 70 feared trapped in India building collapse: police

At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed late Monday in the town of Mahad in western India, police said

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey building collapsed late Monday in the town of Mahad in western India, police said.

"Fifteen injured people have been rescued and taken to hospital," Mahad police said in a statement.