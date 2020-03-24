UrduPoint.com
At Least 70 Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Militants' Ambush: Military Sources

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:38 PM

At least 70 Nigerian soldiers killed in militants' ambush: military sources

At least 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by militants fighters in the restive northeast of the country, military and security sources said Tuesday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by militants fighters in the restive northeast of the country, military and security sources said Tuesday.

Two military officers told AFP on condition of anonymity that insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades and heavy guns at a truck carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno state on Monday.

